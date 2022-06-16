Halle Open: Daniil Medvedev Storms Past David Goffin in First Round

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev defeated Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round at Halle Open on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Medvedev’s ability to find big serves at important moments had defined his run to the final at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week, however, and his delivery was precise once again as he fended off the breakpoint at 30/40 before going on to convert his second set point.

An all-around performance from the Russian in the second set made it increasingly difficult for World No. 39 Goffin to stick with his opponent. Medvedev raced to a 4-0 lead, and although he again needed to find a big serve to fend off break point and hold for 5-1, the top seed was comfortable in serving out for victory having fired 17 winners, including six aces.

“It was a great match. David is a tricky player. I think that’s why I went to play last week. It’s always an advantage when you played some matches and your opponent didn’t,” said Medvedev after his victory.

“The first set was really tight, like always on a grass court. I feel like he was missing his rhythm a little bit, I was trying to serve fast, it was not easy for him. I managed to keep this momentum until the end and that was enough today.”

A second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka now awaits Medvedev in northwest Germany, where the 26-year-old is chasing his maiden title of the 2022 season.

