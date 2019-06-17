Halle Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert Upsets Gael Monfils, Philipp Kohlschreiber Loses to Steve Johnson
Halle Open 2019: Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Gael Monfils in straight sets. Local player Philipp Kohlschreiber faced first-round exit at home for the second straight week.
Gael Monfils was knocked out in the first round of Halle Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Halle Westfalen: France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert sprung a minor surprise on the first day of the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils in straight sets.
Herbert, 28, won 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to inflict a first-round exit on Monfils, who is ranked 27 places above him in the ATP rankings.
STOP IT, @Gael_Monfils!That is absolutely incredible from the Frenchman : @TennisTV | #NoventiOpen19 pic.twitter.com/JRvJ1GrXe1— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 17, 2019
There was disappointment for the home crowd as German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber suffered a second first-round defeat on home soil in the space of a week against American Steve Johnson.
Kohlschreiber, who also lost in the first round in Stuttgart last week, lost 6-3, 6-3 and missed the opportunity to set up a potential second round clash with compatriot Alexander Zverev.
Spin class A touch of class from @Kohlscribbler #NoventiOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/eYWtSQfhEN— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 17, 2019
Elsewhere, Moldova's Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia's Matthew Ebden.
