Halle Open: Pierre-Hugues Herbert Upsets Gael Monfils, Philipp Kohlschreiber Loses to Steve Johnson

Halle Open 2019: Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Gael Monfils in straight sets. Local player Philipp Kohlschreiber faced first-round exit at home for the second straight week.

AFP

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
Gael Monfils was knocked out in the first round of Halle Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Halle Westfalen: France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert sprung a minor surprise on the first day of the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Herbert, 28, won 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to inflict a first-round exit on Monfils, who is ranked 27 places above him in the ATP rankings.

There was disappointment for the home crowd as German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber suffered a second first-round defeat on home soil in the space of a week against American Steve Johnson.

Kohlschreiber, who also lost in the first round in Stuttgart last week, lost 6-3, 6-3 and missed the opportunity to set up a potential second round clash with compatriot Alexander Zverev.

Elsewhere, Moldova's Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia's Matthew Ebden.

