1-min read

Halle Open: Roger Federer Begins Grasscourt Season With Win Over John Millman

Roger Federer beat John Millman 7-6(1), 6-3 in the first round of Halle Open and will next take on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

AFP

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
Roger Federer is a nine-time champion at Halle Open. (Photo Credit: Twitter/ATP Halle)
Halle Westfalen: Roger Federer began his run-up to Wimbledon with a win as he beat Australian John Millman in straight sets to reach the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday.

Federer won his first grass-court game of the season 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 on a muggy evening in Halle to set up a second-round meeting with French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"It is always important to win your first game on grass, because otherwise the grass season can be very short," said Federer.

Tsonga, 34, said it would be "something special" to face Federer after he beat compatriot Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-5 on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Paire, infamous for his on-court tantrums, was given a warning in the first set after throwing his racket, but had the crowd laughing in the second when he and Tsonga engaged in a spontaneous keepy-uppy rally.

"I am happy to have won because Benoit is a dangerous player. It is always difficult to dominate against him, you always feel like the game can change at any moment," Tsonga told AFP.

The Frenchman faces Federer on Thursday, and can boast of a perfect record against the Swiss on grass, having won their only meeting on the surface in 2011.

World number five and rising star Alexander Zverev pulled out of the doubles tournament with a knee problem.

Zverev, who hurt his knee during a first-round win over Robin Haase on Monday, remains in the singles draw and is due to face American Steve Johnson on Thursday.

