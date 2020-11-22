Premier League: Sebastien Haller Heaps Misery On Sheffield United as West Ham Win 1-0

A thumping second-half goal from West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller condemned Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League defeat at home on Sunday that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the standings with a single point after nine games.

Though the visitors dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, the Blades created several opportunities with striker Oliver McBurnie going closest with a header that forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski.

Their wasteful finishing was punished in the 56th minute as West Ham won the ball in midfield and worked it up to Haller, who drilled a thunderous shot into the top right corner via the fingertips of Aaron Ramsdale.

McBurnie beat Fabianski in the 75th minute, but his left-foot shot hit the crossbar as West Ham hung on for a win that moves them to eighth place on 14 points. Sheffield United remain bottom on one point with just four league goals scored.