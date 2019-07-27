Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Crashes Out in Semi-final after Ivan Lendl Split

Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev lost to defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5) in the semi-final.

AFP

Updated:July 27, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Crashes Out in Semi-final after Ivan Lendl Split
Alexander Zverev squandered the chance to serve for the match and eventually lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Hamburg: World number five Alexander Zverev lost to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open in his home city on Saturday, less than 24 hours after it was revealed the German had split with his coach Ivan Lendl.

Lendl ended his spell working with Zverev on Friday just days after the 22-year-old complained his coach spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis.

Under Lendl's guidance, Zverev won the ATP Finals in 2018, easily the most prestigious victory of his career.

Title holder Basilashvili, 27, won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) after three hours on the clay in northern Germany.

Zverev trailed 3-1 in the third set before coming back to lead 5-4 with two match points but Basilashvili clinched his spot in the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

It will be world number 78 Rublev's first final since Doha in 2018 when he was soon to reach a career high of 31.

But the 21-year-old has since struggled with back and wrist injuries.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram