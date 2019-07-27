Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Crashes Out in Semi-final after Ivan Lendl Split
Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev lost to defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5) in the semi-final.
Alexander Zverev squandered the chance to serve for the match and eventually lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Hamburg: World number five Alexander Zverev lost to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open in his home city on Saturday, less than 24 hours after it was revealed the German had split with his coach Ivan Lendl.
Lendl ended his spell working with Zverev on Friday just days after the 22-year-old complained his coach spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis.
Under Lendl's guidance, Zverev won the ATP Finals in 2018, easily the most prestigious victory of his career.
Title holder Basilashvili, 27, won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) after three hours on the clay in northern Germany.
Zverev trailed 3-1 in the third set before coming back to lead 5-4 with two match points but Basilashvili clinched his spot in the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
It will be world number 78 Rublev's first final since Doha in 2018 when he was soon to reach a career high of 31.
But the 21-year-old has since struggled with back and wrist injuries.
