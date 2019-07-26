Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hamburg Open: Top seed Dominic Thiem Toppled, Alexander Zverev Fights His Way Into Semis

Hamburg Open: Andrey Rublev upset Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals whil Alexander Zverev survived a scare against Filip Krajinovic.

Associated Press

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hamburg Open: Top seed Dominic Thiem Toppled, Alexander Zverev Fights His Way Into Semis
Dominic Thiem was downed in straight sets by Andrey Rublev. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Hamburg: Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.

Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.

The German never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram