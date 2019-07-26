Hamburg Open: Top seed Dominic Thiem Toppled, Alexander Zverev Fights His Way Into Semis
Hamburg Open: Andrey Rublev upset Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals whil Alexander Zverev survived a scare against Filip Krajinovic.
Dominic Thiem was downed in straight sets by Andrey Rublev. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Hamburg: Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.
Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.
The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.
The German never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.
Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.
