Hamlet Scores 30 To Lift North Texas Past Rice 79-74

HOUSTON: Javion Hamlet had a career-high 30 points as North Texas narrowly defeated Rice 79-74 on Friday.

Hamlet hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Zachary Simmons had 16 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (8-5, 4-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points and James Reese had six rebounds.

Travis Evee had 21 points for the Owls (10-7, 4-5), who have lost four games in a row. Max Fiedler added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Riley Abercrombie had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


