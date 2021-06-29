Handball Federation to Organise Women's Handball Pro League

The Handball Federation of India (HFI) on Tuesday announced that it will organise a separate professional league for women players along with the men’s league that has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken at HFI’s annual executive meeting here on Sunday. HFI President Jagan Mohan Rao said, “The Bluesport Entertainment company and the HFI had already entered into an agreement for the men’s league last December and they now have joined hands for a women’s league too".

“The men’s league is set to be organised at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur but the venue for the women’s league will be announced shortly. The Corona threat has delayed the Men`s league but as soon as it subsides you will see top stars in action," said Ajay Datta, the Chairman of The Bluesport Entertainment Company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here