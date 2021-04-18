Hans Women's FC Qualify for Indian Women's League by Winning Football Delhi Women's League

Hans Women’s FC won the Football Delhi Women’s League 2020-21 title by defeating HOPS FC 1-0 in the final at Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday with Anushka Samuel scoring the only goal of the match. scored the winning goal. The winning team, Hans Women’s FC, was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs. 50,000 and runners-up team, HOPS FC, was awarded a runners-up trophy and Rs 25,000. Both the losing semi-finalist teams Signature FC and Growing Star FC received Rs. 10,000 each as prize money. The total prize money for the league was Rs 95,000.

Hans Women’s FC, by winning the league, qualified for the Indian Women’s League (IWL) from Delhi and it is the only team from Delhi to participate in the previous editions of IWL.

Football Delhi Women’s League 2020-21 was started on March 22 with the participation from 20 member clubs involving 432 players. The league was organized at two venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium. The league saw a whopping 292 goals, that is, more than 5 goals in each match.

The winning captain Jyoti Ann Burret said, “It’s been one of the best organised leagues I have played in Delhi. The ground in Ambedkar was excellent. It was a great platform for our players to finally play competitive football, especially after COVID." When asked to give a message to all the young players, Jyoti said, “As a 31 year old, my advise to them would be of course to play football, and keep up their physical fitness as well, because that is very important."

Shaji Prabhakaran, President Football Delhi, stated that the women’s league was a great success. All the players, participating clubs, officials, organising committee, FD staff and our sports injury partner, A+ Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center deserves compliments for this unprecedented success despite the ongoing Covid-19 challenges. Our league could attract so many talented players and quality of football displayed by these players in the league brought great encouragement to women’s football in Delhi.

He further stated that, the future of women’s football looks very bright in Delhi and the success of this league has tremendously motivated us to do more and more for women’s football. From next season we would like to further strengthen the league structure to improve competitiveness of the league and to attract more and more girls to football through structured competitions across the women’s football pyramid.

Hero of the match in the final match was Deepika Venkatesh.

Aveka Singh was declared the Golden Boot Winner with 27 goals scored in 8 matches.

The Golden Glove winner was Vanshika Rana, keeping 7 clean sheets in 8 matches.

The league also declared 5 Emerging Players: Ruchika Yadav (Rangers FC), Gorvi Rawat (VS Banga Darshan FA), Neha (HOPS FC), Lavanya (Delhi Student), Varshika (HOPS FC).

Hans Women played 8 games, and scored a total of 70 goals, conceding just 1 goal, whereas HOPS FC, played 6 games, scoring 25 goals, conceding just 1 goal.

The top scorer of Hans Women’s FC - Aveka Singh, scoring 27 goals, is also the top scorer of the league till now, whereas the top scorer of HOPS FC, Jyoti, scoring 9 goals, stands 5th in the goal scorers List.

