Happy Birthday Bajrang Punia: All You Need to Know About Indian Wrestler

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAJRANG PUNIA: One of the brightest wrestlers to have emerged from Haryana is Bajrang Punia, who among others, shouldered the medal responsibility for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian freestyle wrestler, who was born in the Khudan village of Jhajjar district of Haryana, turned 28 today. After being inspired by his father, Punia took up wrestling at the age of seven, and now he is both an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

After seeing his dedication and passion for the game, his parents moved from Jhajjar to Sonipat so that young Punia can receive practice from professionals at the Sports Authority of India. The wrestler came under the limelight in 2013 after he clinched the bronze medals at the Asian and World Championships. At that time, the wrestler was training under the retired Indian freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

As Punia celebrates his birthday today let’s take a look into his career and achievements:

In 2013, he won his first international medal – bronze one - at Asian Wrestling Championships

Bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Two-time Asian Games medalist-Silver in 2014 Incheon Asian Games (61kg) and Gold in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games (65kg).

Two-time Commonwealth medalist; Gold medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (65kg) in 2018, Silver in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games (61kg)

Three-time medalist at World Championships; Bronze in 2019 Nur-Sultan World Championships (65kg), Bronze in 2013 Budapest World Championships (60kg) and Silver in 2018 Budapest World Championships (65kg).

Seven-time Asian Championships medalist; Silver in 2021 Almaty Asian Championships (65kg), Silver in 2020 New Delhi Asian Championships (65kg), Gold in 2019 Xi’an Asian Championships (65kg), Bronze in 2018 Bishkek Asian Championships (65kg), Gold in 2017 New Delhi Asian Championships (65kg), Silver in 2017 Bydgoszcz World U23 Championships (65kg), Silver in 2014 Astana Asian Championships (61kg), Bronze in 2013 New Delhi Asian Championships (60 kg)

Two-time medalist at Commonwealth Championship; Gold in 2017 Brakpan Commonwealth Championship (65), Gold in 2016 Singapore Commonwealth Championship (65kg)

Gold in 2017 Ashgabat Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (70kg)

