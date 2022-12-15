Happy Birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Interesting Facts About the 'God's Gift to Indian Football'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BHAICHUNG BHUTIA: Bhaichung Bhutia turns 46 today on December 15. Born in a small village of Tinkitam in Sikkim in 1976, Bhutia has gone to be one of the flagbearers of Indian football. He is often hailed as one of India’s footballing greats. The legendary IM Vijayan described him as “God’s Gift to Indian football."

The former captain of the Indian football team performed the role of a striker all his career. He is known for his powerful shots as well as stunning accuracy in front of goal. Without any shadow of a doubt, Bhutia is one of the best footballers of India.

He made his club professional debut in 1993 for Calcutta-based East Bengal and then made his international debut on March 10, 1995, against Thailand in the Nehru Cup. Apart from this, he also became the first footballer from India to enter a professional contract with a European club.

He called it a day from international football in 2011. As a tribute as well as his farewell, a match was held for him in January 2012 against Bayern Munich. He went on to play his final match for United Sikkim in 2015. Such was his contribution to Indian football that he went on to receive the Arjuna Award (1988), the Padma Shri (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2014).

On his birthday, we take a look at some unknown facts about the former Indian captain:

Bhutia holds the record for being the youngest international goal scorer for India when he found the back of the net at the age of 18 years and 90 days. He also holds the record of scoring most individual goals in a single match in Indian domestic football circuit with 5 goals. Bhutia is also India’s fourth-highest international goal scorer as he has 40 goals to his name. When he joined Bury FC in 1999, he became the first Indian footballer to sign a professional contract with a European club. For good measure, he participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reality dance television show in 2009 even as he was playing for Mohun Bagan. Bhutia is also the first player to have a football stadium named after him even when he was still an active footballer.

Read all the Latest Sports News here