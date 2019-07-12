Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Brock Lesnar: Here are 7 Interesting Facts about WWE Wrestler

Brock Lesnar celebrates his 42nd birthday today. Here are some interesting facts you need to know about 'The Beast Incarnate'.

July 12, 2019
Happy Birthday Brock Lesnar: Here are 7 Interesting Facts about WWE Wrestler
Brock Lesner turns 42 today (Photo Credit: WWE)
Brock Lesnar turns 42 on July 12. The Beast Incarnate, who ended The Undertaker's unbeaten streak at Wrestlemania 30, is a former Mixed Martial Artist and currently is with RAW brand of WWE. Interestingly, he has held all three UFC, IGWP and WWE championships. One of the greatest pure athletes to set foot inside the WWE ring, he has dominated both MMA and WWE and while he lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35, he currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase which gives him the opportunity to cash in at any time of his choice against any champion.

As the wrestling world celebrates Brock Lesnar's birthday, here are a few interesting facts about the famed wrestler:

Lesnar won the NCAA Division 1 collegiate wrestling championship as a senior at the University of Minnesota in 2000.

Apart from being called 'The Beast Incarnate', he has also been earlier called "The Conqueror," "The One in 22-1," "The Next Big Thing," "The Anomaly" and "The Night Mayor of Suplex City."

Apart from Big Show, Brock Lesnar is the only other superstar to have wrestled Akebono, and unlike the former, actually defeated him.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar is colour blind. Brock has the most common form of colour blindness, red/green colour blindness, which means he tends to mix up colours which have green or red as part of the whole colour.

At age 17, Lesnar joined the Army National Guard, where he was assigned to an office job after his red-green colourblindness was deemed hazardous to his desire to work with explosives.

He is married to former WWE women's champion, Reena Greek aka "Sable," and they have two sons together, Turk and Duke.

Lesnar is a six-time world champion in WWE, a one-time world champion in NJPW and IGF, a one-time heavyweight champion in the UFC, and a one-time heavyweight wrestling champion in the NCAA, the only person in history to win a championship in each of those organisations.

