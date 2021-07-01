Happy Birthday Carl Lewis: Glorious Olympic Records of Former American Athlete

Carl Lewis, the renowned American former track and field athlete has been one of the most celebrated, iconic sports stars. The legendary athlete has accomplished stupendous success in his professional career and owing to his strings of achievements, has been honored with titles such as the ‘World Athlete of the Century’ and ‘Olympian of the century’. His full name is Frederick Carlton Lewis.

Born on July 1, 1961, in Alabama, Carl took to athletics as fish takes to water. His parents played major role in his initial years of training as an athlete, his father being his first coach. From a very young age, Carl proved to be a promising record breaking star. He earned the top amateur athlete tag in the United States in 1981 with his 100 meters and the long jump win at the collegiate championships. He became the fastest 100 m sprinter in the world in 1981.

The brilliant athlete’s achievements in his illustrious career are something to be looked up to; and serve as a tremendous inspiration for many.

On the occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at this greatest athlete’s stunning Olympics record:

Carl won 10 medals (nine Gold and one Silver) in the Olympics between the 1980s and 1990s; besides, 10 World Championships medals, including eight gold.

In the 1984 Olympics, Los Angeles, Carl won 4 gold medals each – in the 100m, the 200m, the long jump and the 4x100m relay. His triumph matched the record set by Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics.

In 1988 Games in Seoul, he became the first Olympic athlete to win long-jump (2) gold medals, consecutively. It was a leap of 8.72 metres (28.61 feet). Also, he won the silver medal in the 200 metres.

In Barcelona, Spain 1992 Olympics, Carl won two gold medals (4×100 metres relay, long jump).

In 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Carl won gold in the third-round leap. He won the same individual event 4 times and became the third Olympian (1 out of only 4) to achieve such a thing.

This was his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. This win also marked his final and 9th gold.

At the World Athletics Championships, Carl won gold for the 100 metres(9.93 sec), long jump and ran on the winning 4×100 relay team both in 1983 and 1987.

