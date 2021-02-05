Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Here are the Top 10 Goals from the GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo turns a year older today. The Portuguese professional footballer currently plays as a forward for the Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team. Born on February 5, 1985, the talismanic player is often referred to as the ‘Greatest of All Time,’ (G.O.A.T). He began his professional career with Sporting CP before moving to renowned Premier League club Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo made his international debut for Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18 and since then has earned close to 170 caps. He is Portugal’s most capped player and all-time top goal scorer and assumed full captaincy of the national team in July 2008. He has also played a major role in bringing home 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2019 UEFA National League.

The superstar of football has had an illustrious career playing for various clubs and is still going as strong as ever. He has played a hero’s role at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now at Juventus. The mercurial striker is also amongst the most rivalled players, as well as the third sportsman, to earn $1 billion in their career. He has won five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Shoes awards so far, both of which are records for a European player. He is also a record magnet and holds the record for scoring most number of goals in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA European Championship and the FIFA Club World. Recently, he achieved another milestone after he became the joint-highest scorer for club and country in the history of the game, a staggering 760 career goals.

As the CR7 celebrates his special day today, let’s take a look at his top 10 goals.

Manchester United vs Portsmouth: 2008

It could be termed as one of the finest free-kick’s Ronaldo has struck in his career. The Portuguese striker struck an exceptional effort sent the ball from 25-yard past David James into the top right corner, which was enough to send Sir Alex’s side to the top of the Premier League standings then.

#mufc Goal of the Season 2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo v Portsmouth. https://t.co/B0eAkESu7Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2016

Porto vs Manchester United: 2009

Ronaldo netted an unstoppable effort against Porto in a Champions League quarter final match. He sent the ball flying after he picked it up in right from the middle of opposition half which saw it flying past the goalkeeper to seal a 1-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an unstoppable effort for #mufc against Porto on this day in 2009. Stunning! https://t.co/7xRMBjNusy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2015

Almeria vs Real Madrid: 2010

Ronaldo showed he was equally devastating from the penalty box as well as outside the area. In the game, he worked past two challenges, before leaving a third defender speechless to drive home with a left foot brace.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: 2011

Picking up the ball from Karim Benzema’s pass across 30 yards, Ronaldo with his presence of mind took advantage by a lop-sided defense to drill a shot into the top-right corner. It was the best among the three he scored that day as Real Madrid went on to thrash Sevilla 6-2.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 2012

Two giants of the game were up against each other as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi met in the El-Classico. It was impossible to even blink while the two champions were up against each other in the El-Classico.

Sweden vs Portugal: 2013

Portugal had to get past Sweden in the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo weaved his magic throughout the match as he completed a hat-trick to pip the opposition 3-2. With it, he became Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Real Madrid v Valencia: 2014

Ronaldo scored in injury time, but it was not enough to keep Real Madrid’s title chase alive. However, this goal showed his brilliance once again as he swivelled to score and save a point with a backheel volley.

Real Madrid v Espanyol: 2016

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 6-0. He showed amazing dexterity with solo runs and spectacular finishes. He streamed past three challenges before striking home from a penalty before Rodriguez scored with a deflected shot. The talismanic striker made it 4-0 by half-time, before completing his hat-trick with a header.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: 2017

In the 2017 Champions League quarter final match, he was sensational against Bayern Munich. In the game, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, netting the first at the 76th minute, but went berserk scoring twice within a span of five minutes as the match headed into extra time. His amazing footwork took his Champions League tally to 100 goals and confirmed the Los Blancos to reach the semi-finals.

Juventus v Real Madrid: 2018

It could arguably be the finest goal Ronaldo has produced. His stunning overhead kick flew past an equally stunned Gianluigi Buffon to score his and Real Madrid’s sumptuous second goal in their resounding Champions League quarter-final win at Juventus.