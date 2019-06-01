Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: India's Squash Queen Dipika Pallikal's Perfect Love Story With the Cricketer

Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Krishna Kumar Dinesh Karthik, popularly known as Dinesh Karthik turns 34. Born in a Telugu family in Chennai, Dinesh Karthik has been known for an exceptional cricket career achieving many laurels. However, what interests' people more about Dinesh Karthik is his extraordinary love story with India's Squash Queen Dipika Pallikal. Met in 2008, Dinesh and Dipika's love story is no less than a fairy tale.Dinesh Karthik's love story with Dipika Pallikal began with hatred and it was not first at love sight. It was because Dipika hated cricketers and believed that the kind of hype and fame that cricketers get dwarfs other sportspersons. While Dinesh invited Dipika for dinner dates, she often neglected sighting some or the other reasons.It was while taking fitness sessions under the same coach, Basu Shankar, when Dinesh and Dipika official meet. Both the players got to know each other and started some time in each other's company. Talking about how she fell in love with Dinesh, Dipika stated in an interview, "It was in February 2013. and I had just won a tournament in Canada while Dinesh was playing domestic cricket in India. I went to Leeds to train for a week and I found Dinesh there, coming all the way to see me. I fell for him then."Dinesh proposed Dipika in London, soon after team India won the champions trophy. The two made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in Chennai on November 15, 2013. However, due to busy schedules, their marriage, which was supposed to be held in 2014, was pushed to 2015.While Dipika is a Christian, Dinesh belongs to a Hindu family. Therefore, the lovebirds took wedding vows in Chennai on August 18, 2015, in a grand Christian wedding. Two days later, on August 20, 2015, Dinesh and Dipika tied the knot as per Hindu Telugu traditions and lived happily ever after!