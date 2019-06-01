Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: India's Squash Queen Dipika Pallikal's Perfect Love Story With the Cricketer

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: India's Squash Queen Dipika Pallikal's Perfect Love Story With the Cricketer
Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal exchanged marital vows in Chennai on August 18, 2015 in Christian wedding. Their Hindu wedding took place on August 20, 2015.
Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal will complete four years of their marriage this year. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Krishna Kumar Dinesh Karthik, popularly known as Dinesh Karthik turns 34. Born in a Telugu family in Chennai, Dinesh Karthik has been known for an exceptional cricket career achieving many laurels. However, what interests' people more about Dinesh Karthik is his extraordinary love story with India's Squash Queen Dipika Pallikal. Met in 2008, Dinesh and Dipika's love story is no less than a fairy tale.
Dinesh Karthik's love story with Dipika Pallikal began with hatred and it was not first at love sight. It was because Dipika hated cricketers and believed that the kind of hype and fame that cricketers get dwarfs other sportspersons. While Dinesh invited Dipika for dinner dates, she often neglected sighting some or the other reasons.
It was while taking fitness sessions under the same coach, Basu Shankar, when Dinesh and Dipika official meet. Both the players got to know each other and started some time in each other's company. Talking about how she fell in love with Dinesh, Dipika stated in an interview, "It was in February 2013. and I had just won a tournament in Canada while Dinesh was playing domestic cricket in India. I went to Leeds to train for a week and I found Dinesh there, coming all the way to see me. I fell for him then."
Dinesh proposed Dipika in London, soon after team India won the champions trophy. The two made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in Chennai on November 15, 2013. However, due to busy schedules, their marriage, which was supposed to be held in 2014, was pushed to 2015.
While Dipika is a Christian, Dinesh belongs to a Hindu family. Therefore, the lovebirds took wedding vows in Chennai on August 18, 2015, in a grand Christian wedding. Two days later, on August 20, 2015, Dinesh and Dipika tied the knot as per Hindu Telugu traditions and lived happily ever after!
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
