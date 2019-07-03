Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, Cricketers Pour in Wishes for Bajji

As Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 39th birthday, let’s have a look at who all wished him.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, Cricketers Pour in Wishes for Bajji
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
As Harbhajan Singh turns a year older, wishes from all around the world started pouring in for one of greatest off spinners. He is known for being the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Along with that the Chennai Super Kings player also holds several other records. So as Bajji is celebrating his 39th birthday, let’s have a look at who all wished him.

Here are some of the tweets from the cricketing world congratulating Harbhajan on his birthday:-

Yuvraj Singh:

Yuvraj Singh, who has recently announced his retirement from International Cricket, took to Twitter to wish the Indian Spinner. He wrote, “As you get older by another year, don’t forget to carry your extra pair of glutes around bro *** #throwback . Happy birthday my chaddi budd. Love u always ❤"

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa:

Happy birthday Bajju Paa..Have a blast * @harbhajan_singh

Pragyan Prayas Ojha:

Many happy returns of the day @harbhajan_singh pa! Have a good one. God bless.

Ajinkya Rahane:

"Happiest birthday Bhajji pa! Always keep smiling and the bhangra on!" Rahane wrote.

Rajat Sharma:

Harbhajan once described in #AapKiAdalat how he had taken off half his shirt when he saw his captain Sourav Ganguly taking off his own after the NatWest trophy win, but was stopped by Rahul Dravid. Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh

Sachin Tendulkar:

Janam Din di tuhanu lak lak vadaiyan Bhajjiiiii!

Suresh Raina:

Happy birthday, Paji! @harbhajan_singh Wish you the best today, tomorrow & always! Have the best day :) #HappyBirthdayBhajji

