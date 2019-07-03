Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, Cricketers Pour in Wishes for Bajji

As Harbhajan Singh turns a year older, wishes from all around the world started pouring in for one of greatest off spinners. He is known for being the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Along with that the Chennai Super Kings player also holds several other records. So as Bajji is celebrating his 39th birthday, let’s have a look at who all wished him.

Here are some of the tweets from the cricketing world congratulating Harbhajan on his birthday:-

Yuvraj Singh:

As you get older by another year , don’t forget to carry your extra pair of glutes around bro #throwback . Happy birthday my chaddi budd. Love u always ❤️ have a great day ☝☝☝ @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/efzqp1twmS — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2019

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa:

Happy birthday Bajju Paa..Have a blast @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/EGs0NffpjB — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 3, 2019

Pragyan Prayas Ojha:

Many happy returns of the day @harbhajan_singh pa! Have a good one. God bless. pic.twitter.com/ESfaZLEn14 — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 3, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane:

Happiest birthday Bhajji pa! Always keep smiling and the bhangra on! @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/RVbXeCmQ3f — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 3, 2019

Rajat Sharma:

Harbhajan once described in #AapKiAdalat how he had taken off half his shirt when he saw his captain Sourav Ganguly taking off his own after the NatWest trophy win, but was stopped by Rahul Dravid. Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/2iIm5nvUzB — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 3, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar:

Janam Din di tuhanu lak lak vadaiyan Bhajjiiiii! pic.twitter.com/AnO7PPpMet — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

Suresh Raina:

