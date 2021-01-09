Happy Birthday Hima Das: Throwback to When She Won the World U-20 Championships

Hima Das, who has become the beacon of positivity in India, celebrates her 21st birthday on January 9, 2021. Hima shot to fame when she became the first Indian to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships in July 2018.

Heading into the meet, the then 18-year-old Hima, was labelled a pre-tournament favourite and she lived up to the billing. She clocked 51.46s to win gold and this triggered frenetic celebration at the Indian camp. However, even this was not her personal best as she clocked 51.13 last month in Guwahati at the National Inter-State Championships.

India’s golden girl was running in lane number 4 and was lagging behind Romania's Andrea Miklos at the final bend but then what we saw a powerful burst in the final run – this final spurt of power in the final 50m has become her trademark style. She managed to cross the finishing line well ahead of the crop.

Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when i became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, @afiindia @Media_SAI my family, friends and fans for their support. pic.twitter.com/TOWAUb003o — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) July 12, 2020

"I am very happy to win the gold in the World Junior championships. I want to thank all the Indians back home and also those, who were here cheering me. It was very encouraging to have this kind of support," she said after the race.

Hima was born on January 9, 2000, to rice farmers in Dhing village of Assam’s Nagaon district. She gave glimpses of her ability when she won five back-to-back gold medals in only a month in Czech Republic in July 2019.

Her forte lies in 400-metre, 200-metre and 4×400-metre relays. Her stocks continued to rise at Asian Games when she bagged a silver in 2018, when she won a silver medal in the 4×400-metre mixed relay. Not only this, she only set an Indian U20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April 2018.

Hima continued to fly as he continued her run in September 2018 when she inked a deal with Adidas. And the, she was also conferred with Arjuna Award by the President of India on September 25, 2018