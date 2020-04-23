Happy Birthday John Cena: A Look at Some of His Iconic Matches

WWE superstar John Cena turns 43 today. Regarded as one of the stylish wrestlers of all time, Cena has managed to keep all his fans on the edge of their chairs whenever he steps inside the fighting ring. His entrance theme song 'The Time is Now' is considered as one the coolest tracks used by a wrestler.

Cena made his acting debut with 2006 action film The Marine. The project also starred Anthony Ray Parker, Robert Patrick and Kelly Carlson.

On the occasion of John Cena's birthday, let's take a look at some of his iconic matches:

1. John Cena vs The Undertaker - WrestleMania 34

The event took place in the year 2008 when The Undertaker rose from the darkness to face John Cena. The match, which lasted for 3 minutes, saw The Undertaker make a shocking return to the fighting arena and conquer it.

2. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - WWE RoyalRumble

This is considered as one of the best performances by John Cena. The triple-threat match kept all WWE fans on their toes. Despite being a close encounter, the Beast managed to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Champion title in the year 2015.

3. Edge vs John Cena Unforgiven

WWE TLC Championship match played in the year 2006 saw John Cena giving Edge an Attitude Adjustment (Cena's signature move) off a 16-foot ladder. Moments later, we see Cena claiming the WWE championship title.

4. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 214

The WWE World Heavyweight Title Match saw 'the Beast' and John Cena locking horns at the wrestling arena. In the brutal battle, we saw Cena making some fantastic moves to outclass Lesnar. But in the end, the ruthless Beast takes the title home.

5. John Cena vs The Rock - Wrestlemania 29

After losing to Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' in Wrestlemania 28, Cena stepped into the battle arena to regain his pride. The nail-biting encounter saw Cena lifting the WWE Championship title for the 11th time.