Happy Birthday John Cena: Did You Know WWE Superstar is a Huge BTS Fan?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN CENA: John Cena is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 45 today. While he is the favourite wrestler of innumerable people around the world, do know which is John Cena’s favourite band? The famous K-Pop boy band BTS is his favourite, and we know this through his tweets. Here are three times when Cena proved he is a part of the BTS ARMY:

ALSO READ: Times WWE Legend Posted About Indian Celebrities

John Cena Said He is A Fan

Quote-tweeting Entertainment Tonight’s tweet, John Cena stated that he is a huge fan of BTS. And, it doesn’t end here, he is also a part of the BTS Army. To that, BTS replied that they’ve never had a proper conversation with Cena and one of the band members asked “John, are you BTS Army?” Cena positively replied to them by mentioning their tweet through a video where he agreed to be a fan. The tweet was captioned – “ Please BTS forgive my inexperience with the language, but here is my answer”.

Please @BTS_twt forgive my inexperience with the language, but here is my answer https://t.co/YFeO6TqyLG pic.twitter.com/07IztsuBvc — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 18, 2018

John Cena goes gaga over BTS’s interview with Jimmy Fallon

On February 25, 2020, John Cena again quoted a BTS interview where they tell Jimmy Fallon that they want to meet John Cena and that they’re his fans. They reveal that they used to watch a lot of WWE as teenagers and sing John Cena’s entrance theme. Jimmy then goes on to say that he would facilitate the meeting and make it happen. John mentioned the video and said – “Pardon my language but HOLY SH*T!!! Jimmy Fallon as if I couldn’t love you anymore!! BTS one day we can meet!! You’re amazing, Jimmy Fallon.”

John’s tweet mentioning BTS member RM went viral

John’s tweet mentioning a saying by BTS member RM went viral. The tweet read – ““If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens, we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” – RM”

“If we believe in possibilities and hope, even when the unexpected happens we will not lose our way but discover new ones.” – RM — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 24, 2021

This tweet clearly shows the inspiration John gets from RM’s statement and proves John is a member of the BTS ARMY.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.