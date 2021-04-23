Happy Birthday John Cena: From Sushant Singh Rajput to Aamir Khan, 5 Times WWE Star Posted About Indian Celebs

American wrestler and actor John Cena turns 44 on April 23 this year. Undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE history, he is known for his incredible rivalries with fellow wrestlers Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, and for his random social media posts about Indian celebrities. His Instagram profile says, “These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Though it’s difficult to decipher the Instagram profile of ‘The Leader of the Cenation’, where he enjoys 15 million “followers”, yet on his birthday let’s have a look at celebrities whose photographs he has shared:

Shah Rukh Khan

It appears the 16-time World Champion is a fan of Bollywood’s King Khan, whose photographs he has shared several times. The photographs also have quotes of SRK.

Ranveer Singh

Cena often shares Ranveer Singh’s photographs. In one of them, Singh even left a comment, “Can’t see me". When the hit film Gully Boy released in 2019, Cena posted a photograph of Singh with the catchphrase popularised by the film, “Apna Time Ayega” (My Time Will Come).

Aamir Khan

He had also posted a photograph of Aamir “The Perfectionist” Khan without any caption. The photograph is from Aamir’s movie Secret Superstar.

Sushant Singh Rajput

In this picture, the late Sushant Singh Rajput is seen standing on a road in Army fatigue and surrounded by security personnel. The photograph was posted in September 2019, months before the 34-year-old talented actor died by alleged suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

Daler Mehndi

It appears The Fast and Furious 9 actor has a taste for Punjabi culture and songs as he has also thrilled his fans from the state with a picture of Daler Mehendi from his Bhangra song Tunak Tunak Tun.

The song was released in 1998 and smashed charts that year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here