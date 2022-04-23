Happy Birthday John Cena: Times WWE Legend Posted About Indian Celebrities

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN CENA: WWE legend John Cena has a huge fan base around the globe. Cena’s iconic gesture, “You Can’t See Me”, has catapulted him to superstardom. Well, Cena also has a massive following in India. And, Cena, who has acted in blockbuster films like F9 and Bumblebee, often posts about Indian actors and cricketers on Instagram. As John Cena turns a year older, let us take a look at ten of his posts related to Indian celebrities.

MS Dhoni

John Cena hit the headlines after he shared legendary cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s picture on his Instagram in November 2021.

Arshad Warsi

Then, John Cena reposted Bollywood’s very own “Circuit” aka Arshad Warsi’s post showing his well-built physique.

Sidharth Shukla

A monochrome picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla was shared by Jon Cena days after the actor’s sudden death.

Virat Kohli

Everyone, literally, everyone couldn’t keep calm when John Cena posted a picture of flamboyant cricketer Virat Kohli. The wrestler was probably vouching for India to win the ICC World Test Championship Final, which was held on June 18.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

John showed his empathetic side when Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. The WWE actor posted a nice photo of the father-son duo to show his support on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput

John Cena uploaded a monochrome picture of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput after his sudden death left the entire country in shock.

Irrfan Khan

A beautiful frame of Irrfan Khan was shared on Instagram days after the actor’s death.

Shah Rukh Khan

It appears the 16-time World Champion is a fan of Bollywood’s King Khan, whose photographs he has shared several times. The photographs also have quotes of SRK.

Ranveer Singh

Cena often shares Ranveer Singh’s photographs. In one of them, Singh even left a comment, “Can’t see me”. When the hit film Gully Boy released in 2019, Cena posted a photograph of Singh with the catchphrase popularised by the film, “Apna Time Ayega” (My Time Will Come).

Aamir Khan

He had also posted a photograph of Aamir “The Perfectionist” Khan without any caption. The photograph is from Aamir’s movie Secret Superstar.

Here’s wishing the WWE legend a very Happy Birthday!

