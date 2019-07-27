Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes: Former South Africa Cricketer and His India Connect

Jonty Rhodes, who revolutionised fielding in international cricket, celebrates his 50th birthday today.

Updated:July 27, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes: Former South Africa Cricketer and His India Connect
Jonty Rhodes celebrates his birthday today (Photo Credit: Reuters)
South African cricketing legend, often dubbed the greatest fielder of all time, Jonty Rhodes turns 50 on July 27. Known for his quick running as a right-handed batsman, Jonty Rhodes was especially noted for his athletic fielding, catching prowess and exceptional throwing skills form the backward point region. Now, it turns out that Jonty Rhodes has applied to become India's next fielding coach. While Indian fielding standards have seen a sea change over the last few years, the legendary South African cricketer is keen to help the side improve their catching, especially on overseas tours.

As the legendary cricketer turns 50, here's looking at his connection with India prior to showing interest to becoming the next fielding coach.

Jonty Rhodes spent 9 years as fielding coach of 4-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, staying in the country for four months, every time he visited.

He is the brand ambassador for the Japanese automotive major Isuzu in India.

Jonty Rhodes made his Test debut against India in the first Test of the "Friendship Tour" at his home ground in Kingsmead, Durban on 13 November 1992, scoring 41 in the first innings and 26 not out in the second.

In April 2013, South African Tourism appointed Jonty Rhodes as their brand ambassador for India.

On 24 April 2015, Rhodes' second wife Melanie gave birth to a daughter named India Rhodes, in Mumbai. The couple named her after the country, stating they admired the rich culture and geographical diversity of India.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to wish former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes' daughter named "India" on her second birthday as well. PM Modi took to Twitter to wish India, writing, "Happy birthday to India, from India. :)"

To this Rhodes replied, "Thank u @narendramodi ji; baby India really has been blessed in the land of her birth, by so many amazing people #makeinindia."

