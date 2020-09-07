Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: An Athlete Who Always Takes No-holds-barred Approach

Jwala Gutta has always been upfront in speaking her mind and is known for taking a no-holds-barred approach. The athlete is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans posted about her off-and-on field activities.

Jwala, who has represented the country at several international badminton events, turned a year older today. She won the bronze medal at the 2011 BWF World Championships in London and a gold and silver at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Jwala has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award, India’s second highest sporting award.

As Jwala celebrates her 37th birthday, here are some instances when she shut down trolls or expressed her views without any hesitation.

Anti-Modi Remark

A user in 2017 asked Jwala if she takes an anti-Modi stand “because your mother is from China.” Obviously, this did not go down well with the shuttler. She responded by asking him to think twice before talking.

Think twice before u talk — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Her other replies to the person are:

When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Do not dare say another word...she has her right to have an opinion...we r very much Indian or more than u!! N yes I am offended!!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

'Half Corona'

In April, on an Instagram live with The Quint, she revealed an incident in which a netizen called her ‘half corona’. The badminton player said, “I was really disturbed about this one incident where a guy spat at a girl and called her corona. When I retweeted that and I condemned it, that’s when they called me ‘half corona’."

Personal Remarks

Some trolls targeted her after she uploaded a picture with her partner Vishnu Vishal, telling how they were following ‘social distancing’. The trolls abused her over the post. Following this incident, she decided to complain to Tamil Nadu police.

Wow so u r abusing me?? One sec @TNPOLICE_HQ how do I report this?? Pls look in to this account which is abusing me!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

@chennaipolice_ also can u see this id is being very abusive....I want to report this!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

Chinese Apps

The athlete had shared a story on social media about the residents of Ayodhya. It was reportedly against the idea of a 251-metre long statue of Lord Ram. A troll messaged her on Instagram and called her a Chinese app. He said that she should be banned just like 59 Chinese apps. Jwala uploaded a screenshot of the messages on Twitter, asking “Kya kre.”

View on Makeup

In an interview with Times of India, she addressed the issue of her off-court appearances. Jwala asserted, “I like doing my nails, I like putting makeup and it shouldn’t matter. It’s my personal choice but this shouldn’t be your judgement point that she is not focused.”

Padma Award

After she was not selected for Padma Shri for the third time, people on social media trolled her for this. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I see my social media and a lot of people say, 'Jwala you keep cribbing and complaining'. People don't realise that cribbing is like 'mujhe yeh nahi mil raha, woh nahi mil raha'. It is about materialistic things. I am not a cribber.”