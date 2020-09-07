SPORTS

Happy Birthday Jwala Gutta: An Athlete Who Always Takes No-holds-barred Approach

Jwala Gutta (Image: Twitter: @WeAreTeamIndia)

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jwala Gutta and ace Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta turns 37 today.

Jwala Gutta has always been upfront in speaking her mind and is known for taking a no-holds-barred approach. The athlete is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans posted about her off-and-on field activities.

Jwala, who has represented the country at several international badminton events, turned a year older today. She won the bronze medal at the 2011 BWF World Championships in London and a gold and silver at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Jwala has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award, India’s second highest sporting award.

As Jwala celebrates her 37th birthday, here are some instances when she shut down trolls or expressed her views without any hesitation.

Anti-Modi Remark

A user in 2017 asked Jwala if she takes an anti-Modi stand “because your mother is from China.” Obviously, this did not go down well with the shuttler. She responded by asking him to think twice before talking.

Her other replies to the person are:

'Half Corona'

In April, on an Instagram live with The Quint, she revealed an incident in which a netizen called her ‘half corona’. The badminton player said, “I was really disturbed about this one incident where a guy spat at a girl and called her corona. When I retweeted that and I condemned it, that’s when they called me ‘half corona’."

Personal Remarks

Some trolls targeted her after she uploaded a picture with her partner Vishnu Vishal, telling how they were following ‘social distancing’. The trolls abused her over the post. Following this incident, she decided to complain to Tamil Nadu police.

Chinese Apps

The athlete had shared a story on social media about the residents of Ayodhya. It was reportedly against the idea of a 251-metre long statue of Lord Ram. A troll messaged her on Instagram and called her a Chinese app. He said that she should be banned just like 59 Chinese apps. Jwala uploaded a screenshot of the messages on Twitter, asking “Kya kre.”

View on Makeup 

In an interview with Times of Indiashe addressed the issue of her off-court appearances. Jwala asserted, “I like doing my nails, I like putting makeup and it shouldn’t matter. It’s my personal choice but this shouldn’t be your judgement point that she is not focused.”

Padma Award

After she was not selected for Padma Shri for the third time, people on social media trolled her for this. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I see my social media and a lot of people say, 'Jwala you keep cribbing and complaining'. People don't realise that cribbing is like 'mujhe yeh nahi mil raha, woh nahi mil raha'. It is about materialistic things. I am not a cribber.”

