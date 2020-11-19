Happy Birthday Kiren Rijiju: Sports Fraternity Extend Wishes on 'Special Day'

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju turns a year older on November 19. On this special day, warmest greetings are pouring for the Arunachal Pradesh-born lawyer and politician. Several renowned personalities from the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to wish Kiren Rijiju on his 48th birthday today.

Former India International Suresh Raina posted a picture with the Hon'ble Minister and penned a heartfelt wish. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday sir

@KirenRijiju. May you be blessed with best of health always. Wishing you lots of success in all your endeavours & progressing vision of the country.”

Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @KirenRijiju. May you be blessed with best of health always. Wishing you lots of success in all your endeavours & progressing vision of the country. pic.twitter.com/S8HOYzGkcR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 19, 2020

Indian leg cricket skipper Chandan Ray led wishes via his official social media handle. “Happy birthday to Honourable MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports and also the fittest Indian politician .@KirenRijiju Sir. Thank you for working hard for the development of sports and games in the country. Keep Supporting the talents Best Wishes Always!,” wrote Chandan Ray on Twitter.

Happy birthday to Honourable MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports and also the fittest Indian politician .@KirenRijiju Sir.Thank you for working hard for the development of sports and games in the country. Keep Supporting the talents 🙏🏻Best Wishes Always! pic.twitter.com/18gB8Z7PqF — Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) November 19, 2020

Indian Athlete Deepa Malik also shared a fond memory with the politician and wished him on Twitter. She wrote, "Change starts with a sport-to place disability at the heart of diversity agenda & show the world why inclusion matters"- @Paralympics President @parsonsandrew.Dear @KirenRijiju Sir, you have proved this by supporting the growth of Para Sports under your regime. Happy Birthday.”

"Change starts with a sport-to place disability at the heart of diversity agenda & show the world why inclusion matters"- @Paralympics President @parsonsandrew.Dear @KirenRijiju Sir, you have proved this by supporting the growth of Para Sports under your regime.Happy Birthday 💐 pic.twitter.com/IKhCyvoCeY — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) November 19, 2020

Indian olympian and airgun shooter Manu Bhaker sent greetings on the occasion via Twitter.

Birthday greetings to the all time Great Sports Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji. A polite and reachable person, whose support is available round the clock to all players. Tum jio Hazaron saal, pic.twitter.com/2bDs9px5Ua — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) November 19, 2020

Former Indian track and field athlete P.T. Usha wished the politician lots of happiness.

Happy Birthday to Shri. @KirenRijiju ji 🎂 💐. Wishing you good health and lots of happiness. pic.twitter.com/zFrVIG7IrT — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) November 19, 2020

Indian former bowler, Pragyan Ojha also shared a special post dedicated to the occasion.

Wishing you good health & prosperity on your birthday @KirenRijiju sir! Have a great day ahead. — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 19, 2020

Happy Birthday Kiren Rijiju!