Happy Birthday Kofi Kingston: Interesting Facts About SmackDown's WWE Champion

A Ghanaian-American professional wrestler signed to WWE, Kofi Kingston performs on the SmackDown brand, and is the current WWE Champion in his first reign. Born on August 14, 1981, the wrestler started his career by performing on the New England independent circuit before signing a development deal with WWE in 2007. Kingston debuted in WWE in 2008 using the same Jamaican character as he did on the independent circuit. A part of The New Day wrestling stable along with Big E and Xavier Woods. While Kingston spent much of his first few years in WWE on the midcard singles scene, before defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship, his first world title in WWE.

On the wrestler's 38th birthday, here's looking at a few interesting facts about him:

He is the first African-born world champion in WWE history as well as its 30th Triple Crown Champion and 20th overall Grand Slam Champion.

Kingston himself holds the singular record for most days spent as a Tag Team Champion within WWE.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Kingston studied at Winchester High School before enrolling at Boston College, where, incidentally, his father was a professor. He has a degree in Communications.

In 2017, Kingston and fellow New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods published The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It. The non-fiction account of how the three wrestlers joined forces to take over WWE.

During his career he became a four-time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time United States Champion before becoming the WWE Champion.

In 2013, when Kingston was already floundering on the roster, B E and Xavier Woods came to him with the idea for the team. The New Day continued trying for eight months before WWE CEO Vince McMahon relented, but he had them adopt a gimmick where they would be the epitome of positivity.

