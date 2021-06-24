Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: Incredible Stats That Make Barcelona Star the GOAT

The talismanic Argentine striker Lionel Messi has proved again and again that he is a brilliant footballer. Barcelona’s number 10 has already recorded the most titles (34), most wins, most goals (672) and most assists (288) for the Catalan giants in the 121-year old history of the La Liga powerhouse. Other than this, Messi also holds several other records under his belt. And as the Barca star celebrates his 34th birthday today; here we take a look at his impressive career in numbers.

Messi is the only footballer to win four prestigious awards — Ballon d’Or, FIFA World Player, Pichichi Trophy and Golden Boot – in a single season. He achieved the feat during the 2009/10 campaign.

He is the only player to win six Ballon d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019) awards in the history of the game. The second spot on this list is reserved by Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the prestigious trophy five times.

Messi is the only footballer to win six Golden Shoes. He was awarded the accolade in 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Messi holds the record for being the youngest player to score 100 goals for Barcelona in official matches. He achieved the feat in 2010 and at that time he was just 22 years old.

Messi was also the youngest player to net 200 goals for Barca.

Messi also holds the record for the most number of goals in a singles calendar year. In 2012, Messi scored 91 goals — 79 with Barça (59 in La Liga, 13 in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey and 2 in the Spanish Super Cup) and 12 for Argentina.

Messi also holds the record for the greatest goal scorer for a single club by surpassing Brazilian legend Pelé, who scored 643 goals for Santos between 1956 and 1974. As of June 22, Messi has netted 672 goals for Barca.

