Happy Birthday Mike Tyson: Lesser-known Facts About the Boxing Legend

Mike Tyson is the former youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in the world. The enigmatic former boxing champion won the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles by the age 20. Also an actor, entertainer and a boxing promoter, “The Baddest Man Alive” is a mystery on most levels. The retired American professional boxer is considered the most controversial heavyweight boxer in the world, thanks to his deep compassion, terrifying and violent antics.

On the occasion of his birthday let’s are few lesser-known facts about this ringmaster:

1. Michael Gerard Tyson or Mike Tyson born in Brooklyn, New York was often a soft target of bullying. From a very young age, he developed his style of street fighting to overcome the issues, which resulted in criminal activity. By the time he turned 13, Tyson had been arrested around 38 times.

2. When Tyson was imprisoned, boxing legend Muhammad Ali visited him in the lockup where Tyson was serving time. The legend guided young Tyson to pursue a career in boxing and gave him a direction to embrace his dreams.

3. In 1980, Tyson met legendary boxing manager Constantine “Cus” D’Amato through his counselor and boxing coach, Bob Stewart. Tyson had a coach cum father-son like bond with Cus D’Amato. After the death of Tyson’s mother, Lorna in 1982 due to cancer, Amato became his legal guardian.

4. In 1985, Tyson started his professional boxing career against Hector Mercedes in Albany. He knocked Mercedes out in one round, by his sheer strength, defensive skills and quick fists. After this, Tyson got a nickname as “Iron Mike.”

5. When Tyson was 10 years old, he spent $100 on a flock of pigeons. Since, his love for the birds never faded away. Tyson hosted an Animal Planet show about pigeons, called Taking On Tyson.

6. In 1990, Tyson took over Michael Jordan as the world’s highest-paid athlete that year, with $28.6 million earnings. However, his spoiled life caused a drop from $300 Million to bankruptcy in the year 2003.

7. In 2005, Tyson had his last bout against Irish Heavyweight Champion Kevin McBride. The boxing champion put up a fight in the first two rounds, but failed to land enough punches in the third and fourth, and eventually lost by a technical knockout.

8. Mike Tyson has been married thrice and has eight children.

