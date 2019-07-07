Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Some Facts About Captain Cool

MS Dhoni turns 38 today. Here are some cool facts about India's most successful captain.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 7, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Some Facts About Captain Cool
MS Dhoni turns 38 today (Photo credit: Reuters)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni better known as MS Dhoni is celebrating his 38th Birthday today amidst the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fever. Currently in London for the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni and his team members seem to be gearing up their upcoming semi-final fixture.

On Saturday, Dhoni and the Men in Blue played their last group fixture against Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds. India emerged victorious by 7 wickets and finished on top of the points table after South Africa defeated Australia in the last group stage match.

So as Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets all ready to perform his best in the semi-final, we bring to you 10 unknown facts about the former Indian captain:

  • The Dhoni's famous 'Helicopter Shot' was not actually an original shot. He learnt it from his friend Santosh Lal while playing for a tennis-ball tournament.

  • Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the one who recommended the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain.

  • During his initial years of International cricket, Dhoni sported long hair after getting inspired by John Abraham. Well for a fact, John Abraham along with Bipasha Basu also attended Dhoni's wedding.

  • One of the favourite food items of MS Dhoni is chicken. Along with he also has a fascination for hot chocolate.

  • Former Indian captain MS Dhoni also has an amazing taste in music. He loves to listen to Kishore Kumar and old classic songs.

  • Along with Cricket, Dhoni is also fond of WWE and football. Some of his favourite wrestlers include Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Hulk Hogan. Besides this, he has also played badminton.

  • MS Dhoni holds the title of Lieutenant Colonel. He was given this honour on November 1, 2011 by the Indian Territorial Army. Apart from Kapil Dev, he is the only India who has received this honorary rank.

  • Along with Ziva, he is also a proud father of his two pets dogs - Zarah and Sam. And as suggested by reports, these cuties have certainly played an important part in his life.

  • MS Dhoni is also deeply religious. He loves visiting temples, one of his favourites is the Deori Mandir on National Highway 33 of Ranchi.

  • MS Dhoni first met Sakshi when India was geared up to play Pakistan at the Eden Gardens. It was way back in November 2007 in Kolkata.

