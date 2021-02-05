Happy Birthday Neymar: Sneak Peek into the Superstar Footballer's Controversy-filled Life

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, the Brazilian footballer is known to have retained an individualist spirit and tops as one of the best enigmatic players globally.

Ranked as the world’s third highest paid athlete by Forbes in 2020, Neymar indeed has a phenomenal career.

However, since the time Neymar earned his share of fame, this star footballer’s life seems to be shrouded in controversies.

One after the other the allegations follow him, even when he steps into his 29th year of life.

On the special occasion, here’s a list of controversies that he has been part of:

Punching a fan and losing Brazilian captaincy: Come to think of it, Neymar who was listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Forbes, continues to face charges because of his impromptu actions. Like the time when he punched a rival fan who said Neymar didn’t know how to play. The latter was going to collect his Coupe de France runners-up medal after PSG had lost to Rennes on penalties. He also went on to criticize younger players in the team which caused lot of unrest. This led to his loss of captaincy.

Rape allegation in Paris: A woman accused Neymar of sexual assault and filed a complaint. In response to the allegation, Neymar released their WhatsApp conversations. Following which his mobile was seized and he was under investigation. As a result, teams hesitated to sign him in at that time.

3-game ban: Often touted as one of the best players in the world, this Paris Saint-Germain superstar had been under a lot of pressure when he had suffered injuries and couldn’t play Champions League. Neymar blamed the referees for his team’s second-league defeat at the Parc des Princes, on the social media. UEFA banned him from 3 games for his outbursts.

The controversy surrounding Neymar’s father: Neymar Sr.has been managing Neymar Junior’s affairs. Owing to the animosity with Luis Alvaro, the latter published a letter rebuking Neymar’s father’s attitude during negotiations with Barcelona. The father had taken a lion’s share of the deal. Also, Neymar was dragged to court by Brazilian businessman, Sonda owing to some economic rights issue.

New year party controversy: It was reported that Neymar was hosting a new year party for 500 guest amidst the pandemic in a plush beach side mansion. Apparently he had installed soundproofing equipment. Supposedly mobile phones of guests were to be confiscated to prevent any evidence of this party.