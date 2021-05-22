Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Here’s a Look at His Top 5 Grand Slam Performances

Novak Djokovic’s rise in the sport of tennis is nothing short of an amazing journey. The Serbian national since turning pro in 2003 has established himself as one of the greatest that too in an era of other greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Currently ranked No.1 in the ATP ratings, with 79 ATP titles, 18 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic has surely asserted himself as the best in the world. Among many of his achievements, he is the third player (after Don Budge and Rod Laver) to hold all four major titles at one time – from 2015 Wimbledon through 2016 Rolland Garros.

Since we are on the subject of Grand Slam performances, here’s a look at the top five wins of the tennis star as he celebrates his big day:

2008: Australian Open vs Jo Wilfred Tsonga

That year not only started his love with the Australian Open, but also marked his arrival as a Grand Slam champion. Djokovic reached his first Grand Slam final and won the championship by defeating French player Jo -Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (2). In the process, he became the fourth-youngest player to win the Australian Open and with it broke the monopoly of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

2011: Wimbledon vs Rafael Nadal

After a gap of three years of not winning any Grand Slam major, Djokovic’s first All England Club title came against his greatest rival,Rafael Nadal. The Serbian who had a poor record against the Spaniard held his nerves to emerge triumphed at the end with results that read 6-4; 6-1; 1-6; 6-3.

2012: Australia Open vs Rafael Nadal

After 5 hours and 53 minutes, the duel became the longest Grand Slam final ever. Djokovic, trying to defend his 2011 title,continued his sway as the No.1 ranking andentered this match after winning three of the four major titles in 2011. He outplayed Nadal in an epic five set victory (5-7; 6-4; 6-2; 6-7(5); 7-5) in a match that tested each other’s physical and emotional limits.

2014: Wimbledon vs Roger Federer

Prior to 2014,Rafael Nadal was the only one to displace Federer at Wimbledon, but Djokovic joined that exclusive club. He defeated Federer in a five-set thriller and the gruelling match lasted nearly four hours. The final scorecard between the two legends was 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.

2019: Wimbledon vs Roger Federer

In another legendary duel, Djokovic saved two championship points in one of Wimbledon’s longest singles final (4 hrs, 57 min) to retain his title. He defeated Federer in a thrilling five-setter (7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3)) to claim his fifth Wimbledon title.

