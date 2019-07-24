Happy Birthday Pankaj Advani: 10 Interesting Facts About Billiards and Snooker Player

The only snooker player to ever win professional world titles in both the long and short formats of snooker and both formats of English billiards, Pankaj Arjan Advani turns 34 on July 24. Born in Pune, the billiards and snooker player spent his initial years in Kuwait before moving to Bangalore, India.

Pankaj's talent in snooker first came to the fore when it came to the notice of Arvind Savur after being introduced to the sport by his elder brother Dr Shree Advani, a noted sport and performance psychologist.

Pankaj went on to win his first-ever title at the age of 12 and went on to set several records at the state and national levels. Notably, Pankaj Advani has won Padma Shri in 2009, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2006 and Arjuna Award in 2004.

Pankaj Advani was introduced to snooker by his elder brother Dr Shree Advani, a noted Sport & Performance Psychologist. Pankaj won the first state title by defeating none other than his brother who is also his mentor.

Pankaj Advani got his training in snooker from national snooker champion Arvind Savur. Advani was a mere 10-year-old when he was introduced to Savur by his elder brother. Savur rejected to train Advani the first time he went to him because he was too short. Later, Savur overlooked that and start to coach him.

Pankaj Advani won his first ever title at the age of 12 and there was no looking back for him. He went on to create several records at the state and national levels.

Pankaj Advani won the Indian Junior Billiards Championship for three years - 2000, 2001 and 2003. In 2003, Advani had set a record for himself by becoming the Youngest National Snooker Champion.

In 2003, Pankaj Advani won the World Amateur Snooker Championship and in 2005, he won the IBSF World Billiards Championship, becoming the only Indian to do so.

In 2009, Pankaj Advani defeated Mike Russell and won the WPBA World Billiards Champion pro title.

Pankaj Adavni won the World Billiards Championship in 2012 at the age of 27 following which he became the youngest person to win all the World titles in English Billiards.

The list doesn't end here, in 2012, Pankaj Advani became the first player to win 5 Asian Billiards Championship titles.

Pankaj Advani has a total of 10 World Championship titles including a Team Championship held in Glasgow. He also holds a hat-trick of titles in World, Asian and Indian Billiards Championships simultaneously.

Not only a good sportsperson, but Pankaj Advani was also a good student and has got a distinction in both ICSE and ISC board examinations. He used to participate parallelly in the championships along with his academics.