Happy Birthday Pele: A Look at His Contribution in 1958 World Cup Finals Brazil against Sweden

Brazil entered the 1958 quadrennial football competition as hot favourites; however, the tournament was also known for many firsts. Even though the 1954 World Cup held in Switzerland was televised, in 1958, the global tournament was the first to receive international television coverage and the most important of all the debut of 17-year old, Pele, who rose to become one of the greatest players of all time.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known to the world as Pele, was discovered by Waldemar de Brito, a former Brazilian player. De Brito trained the young 14-year old Pele under his wing. Pele went on to earn his first stint in the national team at 16 and his international debut at the grand stage of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, aged 17.

In the 1958 World Cup, Pele sat out for the first two games due to an injury. He made his World Cup debut for Brazil in the third group game against the Soviet Union (USSR). He didn’t score a goal in that game, however he set one up for Vava. Pele’s first goal came in the quarterfinals against Wales, it was the only goal of the game and Brazil went on to win 1-0.

His true calling came in the semi-finals game against France, where he netted three goals and left the second-best team in the tournament dumbfounded. The French players were unable to stop the 17-year old sensation and the world was introduced to a mercurial player who would change the game forever.

Pele added a memorable brace in the 5-2 win over hosts Sweden and secured Brazil’s first World Cup title. By the time Pele retired from the international arena, he led and won three FIFA World Cups with Brazil, the most wins by any player.

The World Cup finals between Sweden and Brazil on June 29, 1958 will be remembered as arguably one of the most exquisite goal scoring match seen in a World Cup final. Pele’s skilled touch and dexterity not only awed over 50,000 fans at the Rasunda Stadium in Stockholm but also the King of Sweden who personally came down the stands to shake hands with him.