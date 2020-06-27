Happy Birthday PT Usha: Hima Das, Kiren Rijiju Salute India's 'Golden Girl'

PT Usha has inspired a whole generation of athletes with her exploits on track and field and today (June 27), she celebrates her 56th birthday and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and 'Dhing Express' Hima Das saluted her.

Born in 1964 at Kuttali in Kozhikode, Kerala, Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha has won 11 medals at the Asian Games (four gold, seven silver), 14 Asian Championships gold medal and famously finished fourth at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

She received the Arjuna Award in 1983 and was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1985.

PT Usha made her name at her international debut in 1980 when she took part at the Pakistan Open National Meet and won four gold medals.

When PT Usha made it to the Los Angeles Olympics, she was the first Indian woman athletes to reach the finals of the Games. At the Olympics, she missed the bronze medal in 400m hurdles by 1/100th of a second and her timing from there, 55.42 seconds, is a national record to date.

On Saturday, Kiren Rijiju wished the legend on her birthday and mentioned how she is still contributing to the growth of athletics in the country.

He posted a few photos with PT Usha and captioned it, "Birthday greetings to the legend and India's original "Golden Girl" PT Usha. She is still contributing to Indian sports by providing training and coaching to young athletes. I pray for her good health and long life



@PTUshaOfficial."

Hima Das, who became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in 2018, called her an inspiration as she wished her on the big day.

She captioned the photo as, "Wishing you a very Happy birthday @PTUshaOfficial mam. You are an inspiration for all of us."

Warm greetings to renowned athlete, legendary Indian sprinter, former Olympian, our '???????' Padma Shri @PTUshaOfficial Ji on her birthday.



