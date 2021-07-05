Happy Birthday, PV Sindhu: A Look at India Badminton Superstar's Major Achievements at International Stage

The name PV Sindhu needs no introduction. Sindhu, who was born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad, is one of just two Indian badminton players to have won an Olympic medal, the other being Saina Nehwal. And she is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal.

The ace shuttler first gained worldwide attention when she climbed into the top 20 of the BWF World Ranking in September 2012, at the age of 17, and has been in the top 10 for the majority of her professional career.

Today, on the special occasion of her birthday, let us take a look at her major wins on the world stage:

Malaysian Open Title 2013 – Gold

Sindhu made the leap from a youthful prodigy to one of the top shuttlers in a dramatic way by earning her first Grand Prix championship in Malaysia.

Guangzhou World Championship 2013 – Bronze

Sindhu made the world sit up and pay attention to her in China. Sindhu’s bronze medal win at the BWF World Championship in Guangzhou saw her get the better of 2012 Olympic silver medalist Wang Yihan. Sindhu also made history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to capture a World Championships singles medal.

Denmark Open Super Series 2015 – Silver

Sindhu was in top form in Odense, defeating Wang Yihan in the quarterfinals and Carolina Marin in the semis on her route to the final. Titleholder Li Xuerui beat Sindhu in straight games in the final, but her run to the top showdown was remarkable.

Rio Olympics 2016 – Silver

The pinnacle of Sindhu’s career also became the pinnacle of Indian badminton history. With a silver medal performance at that Rio Olympics, her extraordinary talent rose to new stardom. She may have fallen at the penultimate hurdle, but her second-place finish was one better than India’s best in the event in its 116-year Olympic history.

India Open 2017 – Gold

Sindhu avenged her setback at the Rio Olympics by defeating Marin in straight games to win her first India Open 2017 Superseries championship. Marin, though, was not the only big name to tumble in front of Sindhu at the tournament. Sindhu defeated 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal in the quarter-finals, then she defeated world number 2 Sung Ji Hyun in the semi-finals en route to her title win.

BWF World Championships 2019 – Gold

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships on August 25, 2019 by crushing Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 36 minutes in a one-sided final.

