Tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be celebrating his 35 birthday on Thursday, June 3. The current world number 3 is on the verge of creating history as he attempts a record-extending 14th title at the 2021 edition of the French Open. The Spaniard is currently on equal terms with Roger Federer on the Grand Slam men’s singles titles (20) leaderboard. The ‘King of Clay’ is also on the threshold to set another record in tennis history as he will leapfrog Federer if he triumphs at Roland Garros this year.

Ever since his first Roland Garros victory in 2005, Nadal has played 27 Grand Slams finals and has won 20 of themsingles titles so far. The Spaniard has won 13 of his 20 Grand Slam crowns at Paris, winning the Coupe des Mousquetaires 13 times in the past 16 editions. Meanwhile, his remaining seven Grand Slam crowns come from -Wimbledon in 2008, 2010,Australian Open in 2009. four US Open titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

As the tennis superstar celebrates his big day, here’s a look at his phenomenal run at Roland Garros through the years.

2005 vs Mariano Puerta:6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5

2006 vs Roger Federer:1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4)

2007 vs Roger Federer: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

2008 vs Roger Federer:6-1, 6-3, 6-0

2009:Fourth round exit

2010 vs Robin Soderling: 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

2011 vs Roger Federer:7-5, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1

2012 vs Novak Djokovic: 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

2013 vs David Ferrer: 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2014 vs Novak Djokovic: 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

2015: quarter finals

2016:First round

2017 vs Stan Wawrinka: 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

2018 vs Dominic Thiem: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

2019 vs Dominic Thiem: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2020 vs Novak Djokovic: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

Meanwhile, Nadal will celebrate his 35th birthday at the ongoing 2021 French Open on Thursday by facing French player Richard Gasquet in the evening slot. Which means his birthday party will fall flat as the match clashes with a 9pm Covid-19 curfew and a spectator ban at the venue. Notably, the two clashed at the Petits As tournament in France in 1999, when Nadal was just 12,however, Gasquet won the junior’s clash.

