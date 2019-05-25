Happy birthday Roman Reigns: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About WWE Superstar

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

Currently one of the most celebrated superstars in WWE, Roman Reigns recently returned to television after a four-month battle with leukaemia that saw him having to give up the WWE Universal title belt soon after he had won it.The 34-year-old Leati Anoa'i, had revealed to a shocked crowd that 11 years previous he'd battled leukaemia and it had unfortunately returned.WWE has once again proved good for the 'Big Dog' with as he took out Elias in the Money in The Bank 2019 pay per view match and he is now set to take on WWE's Shane McMohan at Saudi Arabia's Super Showdown.On the WWE superstar's 34th birthday, we take a look at a few interesting facts about the future hall-of-famer.Reigns won the Universal title for the first time in career in August last year at Summerslam, he had previously won the WWE Championship three times, but had to give the title over due to his illness.CM Punk wanted Chris Hero to be the leader of Shield. However, Triple H had other ideas and made Roman Reigns the leader of the group instead.Roman Reigns, much like his cousin The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson, has Hollywood aspirations as well. He was seen in Dwayne's film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw during the time he had taken a hiatus from WWE to fight leukaemia.He holds the record for eliminating the highest number of stars at Royal Rumble. While the previous record was held by the Kane with 11 eliminations, Reigns broke it in 2014 by toppling 12 men over the top of the ropes.Despite his image in WWE, Roman Reigns is actually a family man who married his college sweetheart Galina Becker in December 2014 and has a young daughter named Joelle.He is connected to both The Rock and The Usos. He is also related to Jimmy Snuka, the late Umaga, Tama of the Islanders and his father, Hall-of-Famer Sika.