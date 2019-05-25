Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Happy birthday Roman Reigns: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns, who has won the WWE Championship three times and the WWE Universal title once, celebrates his 34th birthday today.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Happy birthday Roman Reigns: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About WWE Superstar
Roman Reigns turns 34 today (Photo Credit: WWE)
Loading...
Currently one of the most celebrated superstars in WWE, Roman Reigns recently returned to television after a four-month battle with leukaemia that saw him having to give up the WWE Universal title belt soon after he had won it.




The 34-year-old Leati Anoa'i, had revealed to a shocked crowd that 11 years previous he'd battled leukaemia and it had unfortunately returned.

WWE has once again proved good for the 'Big Dog' with as he took out Elias in the Money in The Bank 2019 pay per view match and he is now set to take on WWE's Shane McMohan at Saudi Arabia's Super Showdown.

On the WWE superstar's 34th birthday, we take a look at a few interesting facts about the future hall-of-famer.

Reigns won the Universal title for the first time in career in August last year at Summerslam, he had previously won the WWE Championship three times, but had to give the title over due to his illness.

CM Punk wanted Chris Hero to be the leader of Shield. However, Triple H had other ideas and made Roman Reigns the leader of the group instead.

Roman Reigns, much like his cousin The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson, has Hollywood aspirations as well. He was seen in Dwayne's film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw during the time he had taken a hiatus from WWE to fight leukaemia.

He holds the record for eliminating the highest number of stars at Royal Rumble. While the previous record was held by the Kane with 11 eliminations, Reigns broke it in 2014 by toppling 12 men over the top of the ropes.

Despite his image in WWE, Roman Reigns is actually a family man who married his college sweetheart Galina Becker in December 2014 and has a young daughter named Joelle.

He is connected to both The Rock and The Usos. He is also related to Jimmy Snuka, the late Umaga, Tama of the Islanders and his father, Hall-of-Famer Sika.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram