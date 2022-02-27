Happy Birthday Sandeep Singh: Lesser-known Facts About Former Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team

Sandeep Singh is a name every Indian must be familiar with. The former hockey player and ex-captain of the National Hockey team of India was full power on the ground. While many knew him already, some became well-versed with him after his biographical film titled Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. As the legend is celebrating his birthday today, on February 27, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

1. Sandeep Singh is known as ‘Flicker Singh’ for the fastest drag flick of 145 kmph.

2. He developed his interest in hockey by looking at his elder brother playing the game. After Sandeep started playing hockey, it brought him close to his brother Bikramjeet Singh.

3. Sandeep is one of the youngest hockey players to represent India in the Olympics. In Olympics 2012,Sandeepwas only 17 years of age when he played for Team India.

4. On August 22, 2006,Sandeepwas accidentally shot below the waist by the RPF official in the Shatabdi Express which left him wheel-chair bound for around two years.

5. Due to his injury, he had to pull out from the 2006 tournament. However, he made a comeback in 2008.

6. Sandeep Singh’s wife, Harjinder Kaur, is also an international hockey player.

7. Sandeep has played every top championship including Olympics, the World Cup, Champions Trophy, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asia Cup and Champions Challenge.

8. In 2013, the legend managed to have the highest goals in the Hockey India League inaugural tournament.

9. Sandeep Singh also holds the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police.

10. Under the captaincy of Sandeep, Indian hockey team won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years in 2009.

Indeed, Sandeep Singh is an inspiration for many who call it quits after facing a downfall. He is a man who rose from the ashes, stood straight and roared like a lion.

