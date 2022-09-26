CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Birthday Serena Williams, the Most Decorated Tennis Players of All Time

In a career spanning more than two decades, Serena enthralled millions across the globe with her aggressive style of play. (Twitter Image/@USOpen)

The tennis great climbed to the top of the WTA world rankings eight times during her illustrious career for a total of 319 weeks. She is third in the all-time list of longest time as world no 1

Serena Williams is often touted as the GOAT of women’s tennis. Her rise has been so amazing that it could inspire umpteen movies. In a career spanning more than two decades, Serena enthralled millions across the globe with her aggressive style of play. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old bid farewell to the sport at the US Open.

(Illustration: News18 Creative)

Serena’s glorious legacy will be the impact she and her sister Venus had on younger generations of women of colour. The likes of former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, French Open finalist Coco Gauff and countless others have been inspired by Serena’s tennis. On her 41st birthday, let us take a look at Serena’s records and her astonishing achievements.

Most Grand Slam titles in Open Era

Serena boasts of the highest number of Grand Slam titles, 23, won by any player, male or female, in the Open Era. Margaret Court, with 24, is the only player who has more Majors titles to her name than Serena.

Oldest ever Grand Slam champion

Serena Williams has been performing on some of the biggest stages for over two decades. Pundits have often marvelled at Serena’s longevity and her drive towards greatness. She holds the record of the oldest female player to win a Grand Slam championship. Serena scripted history when she triumphed at the 2017 Australian Open. She achieved the feat at the age of 35 years, 4 months and 2 days.

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams (AP Image)

Olympics glory

Serena is one of the greatest Olympians. The American has won three doubles gold medals at the Olympics, partnering with her sister, Venus Williams. At the 2012 London Olympics, Serena won her first and only gold in the singles category. Serena’s dominance at the Olympics speaks volumes about her mental fortitude and resilience.

Golden Slam in 2012

She cemented her place as one of the greatest tennis players when she completed her Golden Slam. To record a career Golden Slam, a player has to win all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold in the singles category. Serena did that at the 2012 London Olympics when she crushed Maria Sharapova in the finals.

Third-highest tenure as the top-ranked player

Serena defeated sister Venus in the final of the Australian Open in 2017 to secure another Grand Slam title. (Image: Instagram)
The tennis great climbed to the top of the WTA world rankings eight times during her illustrious career for a total of 319 weeks. She is third in the all-time list of longest time as world no 1.

