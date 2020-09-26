Happy Birthday Serena Williams: When the Grand Slam Queen Shared Her Motherhood Struggles with the World

Having bagged the most number of Grand Slam singles titles by any tennis player in the Open Era, Serena Williams is an inspiration for all tennis lovers. Moreover, Serena managed to touch more lives by sharing her motherhood experience. She has been vocal about it from the very start. In the 2018 cover for Vogue magazine, the player had expressed her doubts about whether she'd make a good mother.

After daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born through an emergency C-section, Serena had developed complications and blood clots had settled in her lungs. She took six days in the hospital to recover. Even after coming home, her ordeal did not end.

She took to Instagram to confess that she was suffering from postpartum anxiety. Having really open about her struggles, on her birthday, here are some of her quotes on having a baby and motherhood:

"It's good for me, I guess, to keep working and just to all moms out there that it's not easy. It's really kind of painful sometimes. Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do."

"The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment." - in 2019

"Oh, my God, I'm not with her. That's been the most, I mean, the toughest thing I have ever dealt with in my career."

"#Thismama eats with her left hand and feeds Olympia with my right. I usually finish my food in 4.7 seconds but somehow I end up just as dirty as my daughter. I'm still trying to master this."

"Today was particularly difficult having to leave @OlympiaOhanian today to go to work. I guess some days are harder than others. Yea?"

"These past 2 weeks was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I'm not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has ment so much to me. Let's keep making noise everyday in everything we do."

"For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy-here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!"

"I talk about the struggles all of us moms feel. It's is so important to spread the knowledge."

"It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there… Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I'm here to say: if you are having a rough day or week - it's ok - I am, too!!! There's always tomm!"

"Every day is my favorite moment"