Happy Birthday Seth Rollins: Here are 6 Lesser Known Facts about WWE Superstar
WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins celebrates his 33rd birthday today. We take a look at a few lesser known and interesting facts about the WWE superstar.
Seth Rollins was born on this day 33 years ago (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE Universal Champion turns 33 today. Born on May 28, 1986, Colby Lopez, who is better known by his ring name Seth Rollins first made waves in WWE when he debuted on WWE's main roster at the 2012 Survivor Series as part of a faction called The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. He won his first main roster championship while with the group, the WWE Tag Team Championship with Reigns as well.
From winning at MITB to making his relationship public with Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch known, Seth Rollins is in news for all the right reasons it seems.
On his 33rd birthday, we take a look at a few lesser known and interesting facts about Seth Rollins.
Rollins started wrestling when he was 14. While initially, he engaged in backyard wrestling, he got properly trained and had his first pro match at 17. By the time he debuted in WWE, he already had years of experience behind him.
Rollins was turned down by TNA. It seems TNA took the WCW model and went after aging stars with diminishing name value rather than the prospects of the future and that showed when they passed on Seth Rollins. His popularity in ROH got TNA interested later, but by then WWE had already sat up and noticed.
He had once teamed with CM Punk in WWE NXT when it was not that big a promotion. CM Punk appeared on the show to help the young talent there and draw a bigger crowd with their name value. CM Punk went on to team with NXT Champion Rollins for the first and only time before leaving the company.
When Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2015, he became the first wrestler of Armenian descent to hold the title.
Rollins' two biggest mentors in the industry are Joey Mercury and Triple H. Rollins worked with Mercury in ROH and as gone on the record to credit Mercury for being the biggest factor in him making it in WWE. On the other hand, Triple H has been very involved with the NXT product from day one and Rollins being his first choice for champion shows a lot.
Rollins did not know about his MITB cash in at WrestleMania 31 until a mere few hours before the main event. Randy Orton defeated Rollins early in the show and Seth likely thought his night was over, but he ended up cashing in the briefcase at the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesner title match to win the WWE World Championship.
