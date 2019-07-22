Happy Birthday Shawn Michaels: Here are 10 Interesting Facts About 'Heartbreak Kid'
Happy Birthday Shawn Michaels: The 'Heartbreak Kid' is celebrating his 54th birthday on July 22.
Shawn Michaels turns 54 on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: WWE)
One of the best wrestlers in the business, Shawn Michaels, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, turns 54 on July 22. The American professional wrestler who was also called Mr Wrestlemania during his tenure with the company started with WWE in 1998 and retired ceremoniously in 2010, only to return for a final match in 2018.
Turns out, Shawn Michaels, who is scheduled for Raw Reunion this Monday, announced Thursday that he'll also appear on SmackDown LIVE in an interesting new capacity, as that of a guest commentator.
Here are a few interesting facts about Shawn Michaels on his birthday:
1. Shawn Michaels was a stand-out linebacker at Randolph High School and eventually became captain of the football team.
2. Shawn Michaels is real life best friends with the CEO of WWE and his former partner in DX Triple H.
3. He was the first-ever WWE wrestler to the Grand Slam (European, Intercontinental, Tag Team and World) Championship.
4. Michaels is also a four-time world champion, having held the WWF Championship three times and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner (and the first man to win the match as the number one entrant), and the fourth WWF Triple Crown Champion, as well as a two time WWE Hall of Fame (2011 as singles wrestler and 2019 as part of D-Generation X).
5. Michaels began training to be a professional wrestler when he was just 19-years-old with José Lothario.
6. Notably, Michaels and partner Marty Jannetty were signed by WWF back in 1987 but were then fired after a bar incident which was apparently a misunderstanding according to Michaels' biography.
7. With one of the most iconic theme music in wrestling history, turns out it was Jimmy Hart was the one who came up with the idea for the theme but Michaels actually revealed that he was the one who wrote it.
8. It was Curt Hennig who came up with his iconic nickname of The Heartbreak Kid. Hennig was also the one to come up with Paul Levesque's nickname of Triple H.
9. Turns out his original finisher was not the Superkick, but rather the Teardrop Suplex
10. Shawn Michaels test positive for steroids in September 1993 and was forced to vacate his Intercontinental Championship after his positive test.
