Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson: Here's a Look at His Most Memorable Title Wins as Manchester United Boss

Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson, popularly known as Sir Alex or Alex Ferguson, is surely one of the most successful managers in British football history. Ferguson achieved some success in Scotland as a player and then a manager but his most popular stint is of course with Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. In his incredible years of guiding the club, Ferguson led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles before retiring in 2013.

Considered by many as one of the greatest managers of all time, he has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of the game. During his time at Old Trafford, Sir Alex won the FA Cup five times and the League Cup on four occasions. He also led United to two UEFA Champions League trophies.

In total, Ferguson lifted more than 30 trophies in his time in charge at Old Trafford and was knighted in 1999.

As the great Scotsman turns a year older, here are five of his greatest achievements at Old Trafford.

First Premier League triumph I n1993

The Red Devils’ iconic win not only ended their 26-year long wait to reclaim the English football crown, but it also set in motion an era to be synonymous with Sir Alex Ferguson’s era.

Premier League 1995-96

After leading United to its first Premier League in 26 years, Ferguson repeated the feat in the 1995-96 season. He did it with style and with so called ‘kids’, as it introduced us to the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs. These iconic players were popularly known as ‘Fergie’s Fledgings’.

Champions League Final - 1999

Manchester United defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in an exciting Champions League final. Ferguson’s men scored two quick goals in injury time to record an emphatic win, but also capped off a treble of trophies for Man United. The Champions League win added to their Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season.

Champions League Final – 2007-08 (Penalties)

Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in an all English final of the Champions League. After a 1-1 draw at extra time, Edwin Van Der Sar’s heroics gave Manchester United their third European championship.

Premier League – 2012-13

In what became Sir Alex’s last season as the head coach, he not only coached his 1000th game, he also went on to win his 13th Premier League title, as his side beat Manchester City by an 11-point margin.

#Flashback2020: The Year the World Paused. Get your free e-book here: http://bit.ly/PandemicEbook