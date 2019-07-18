Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Here's a Look at Her Brilliant Knocks
Smriti Mandhana, who was born on this day in 1996, celebrates her 23rd birthday today.
Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today (Photo Credit: Smriti Mandhana/Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana, who plays for Indian women's cricket team, turns 23 today. Born on July 18, 1996, this Mumbai-based cricketer is considered to be one of the best batters in the world.
Mandhana made headlines for her magnificent innings in the ICC Women's World T20 in 2018. The left-handed opener scored 178 runs in five matches and was tournament's third-highest run-scorer. Following that she continued to create her magic in international and franchise cricket.
So as Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana turns a year older, here's a look at her incredible innings.
105* Against New Zealand
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana thrashed New Zealand bowlers during the Women Tour of New Zealand in 2019. Her 105 runs innings on a tricky wicket at Napier guided India to victory.
135 Against South Africa
The number one ranked ODI batter helped India put on a total of 302 runs against South Africa during the second ODI of three-match series in 2018. Smriti Mandhana's significant 135 guided India to a 178-run over South Africa.
58 against New Zealand
In this match, the southpaw made the fastest fifty in women's T20 internationals. However, even after smashing a fifty off 24 deliveries, India lost the match by 123 runs.
83 Against Australia
Mandhana thrashed the Australian bowling line up in an important match of ICC Women's World T20 in 2018. Her 83 guided India to a competitive score of 167 runs.
90 Against Supernovas
Mumbai-born Mandhana smashed 90 against Supernovas in Women's T20 challenge 2019. She scored boundaries after boundaries which helped Trailblazers to put on a fighting target of 140 runs.
Smriti Mandhana, who recently received her Arjuna Award, is now gearing up for her upcoming season of KIA Super League.
