Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Lesser Known Facts about 'The Prince of Calcutta'

Sourav Ganguly, well-known as "Dada", celebrates in his 47th Birthday today and we couldn't be more excited. Along with getting appreciated for his fierce cricket style worldwide, this former captain is also cherished for bringing a revolution in Indian cricket.

Moreover, it is widely acknowledged, Ganguly was the one who helped instil an undying belief in everyone that the Indian team was good enough to compete with the world's best.

So as Sourav Ganguly turns 47 years old, here are seven unknown facts about the cricket legend: