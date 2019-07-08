English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Lesser Known Facts about 'The Prince of Calcutta'
Sourav Ganguly turns 47 years old today. Here are some of the lesser facts about the legend of Indian cricket.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Sourav Ganguly, well-known as "Dada", celebrates in his 47th Birthday today and we couldn't be more excited. Along with getting appreciated for his fierce cricket style worldwide, this former captain is also cherished for bringing a revolution in Indian cricket.
Moreover, it is widely acknowledged, Ganguly was the one who helped instil an undying belief in everyone that the Indian team was good enough to compete with the world's best.
So as Sourav Ganguly turns 47 years old, here are seven unknown facts about the cricket legend:
- Back in his childhood days, Sourav's parents gave him a nickname "Maharaj" meaning prince. Later on, he was nicknamed as 'The Prince of Calcutta' by Geoffrey Boycott.
- An apartment complex in Kolkata is named after India's former skipper Sourav Ganguly.
- Sourav belongs to one of the richest families in Kolkata. His father had one of the largest printing businesses in India.
- In his early years, Sourav was more influenced by football as compared to cricket. However, during his class 10 summer holidays, he was enrolled in a cricket academy and after that, his cricketing journey began
- Since Sourav is a deeply religious person, he observes a fast every Tuesday.
- After having a successful campaign in England, Sourav decided to elope his childhood girlfriend Dona. However, after some time a formal wedding was performed on February 21, 1997.
