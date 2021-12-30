Happy Birthday Tiger Woods: List of Career Achievements By Legendary Golfer

Par and yardage, strokes and strokes gained, irons and woods, balls and holes… golf is a game that revolves around numbers, lots of numbers. No one has compiled a better list of numbers in the said game than the legendary American golfer Tiger Woods. As Woods celebrates his 46th birthday took; we take a look at his unattainable stats in golf:

1. Woods has recorded 82 PGA tour victories in his career – joint-most in the history of the game. He is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA TOUR history.

2. He has recorded 108 worldwide victories.

3. He has 31 second-place finishes under his name.

4. Woods has 19 third-place finishes.

5. Woods had finished in the top ten 199 times in his career.

6. Woods has earned $120,851,706 on PGA Tours over the years – most by anyone in the sports.

7. Woods has spent 683 weeks at the number one spot in the Official World Gold Rankings – most by any player.

8. He had played in 368 PGA Tour events.

9. Out of 368, he made the cut 334 times. He missed making a cut just 34 times.

10. Woods also holds the record for most consecutive cuts in the game. He had made the consecutive cuts 142 times from 1998 to 2005. The second spot in this list is held by Byron Nelson (113).

11. Twenty times in his career, he had hit the ball in a hole in one stroke (holes-in-one). He had achieved this feat thrice in the PGA Tour event. He recorded his first hole-in-one in PAG Tour in 1996 at Greater Milwaukee Open. The second time, was during the 1997 Phoenix Open and the third time at 1998 Sprint International.

Woods has won 15 major championships in his career:

1997 Masters

1999 PGA Championship

2000 U.S. Open

2000 Open Championship

2000 PGA Championship

2001 Masters

2002 Masters

2002 U.S. Open

2005 Masters

2005 Open Championship

2006 Championship

2006 PGA Championship

2007 PGA Championship

2008 U.S. Open

2019 Masters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.