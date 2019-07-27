Happy Birthday Triple H: Here's Looking at Some Interesting Facts About the WWE Superstar

Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, debuted in the WWE (then WWF) in 1995. The professional wrestler, who celebrates his birthday on July 27, has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for the last 24 years during which he has headlined several major WWE pay-per-view events, including the company's flagship WrestleMania seven times. During his long tenure with the company -- in which he has earned monikers like - The Cerebral Assassin, The Game and The King of Kings, among others - he has been a part of major storylines several times and has evolved from being one of the major heels of the company to one of its most respected veterans. Triple H has also been the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE since 2013, as well as being the founder and senior producer of NXT.

As the professional wrestler and actor turns 50, here's looking at 5 interesting facts about him.

Triple H hails from New England. Interestingly, New England is house to several other superstars as well. John Cena hails from West Newbury, Massachusetts while Spike Dudley is from Rhode Island. Triple H, on his part, was born in Nashua, New Hampshire. Triple H had briefly dated Chyna, before parting ways in 2000, who too was a New Hampshire native.

The wrestler has made a comeback from several debilitating injuries. On a May 21, 2001, episode of Raw, Triple H almost ended his career, when, during a match involving himself and Stone Cold versus Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit, Triple H tried to break up Jericho's Walls-of-Jericho, but tore his left quadriceps muscle completely off the bone. Not only that, in a 2002 Survivor Series Match, Triple H severally injured his throat after Rob Van Dam landed awkwardly on it, and in 2007, Triple H also tore his right quadriceps as he attempted to give Randy Orton a spine buster on the New Year's Revolution Pay Per View. He made a comeback every single time.

Triple H is an eight-time WWE Champion and a five-time World Heavyweight Champion. However, despite being with the company since 1995, he won his first WWE Championship in Raw on August 23, 1999. It was not a clean win. Shane McMahon instated himself as the guest referee and hit Mankind with a steel chair to help Triple H win the title.

Triple H and the Rock actually don't like each other. During a radio interview in the Morning Buzz, Triple H had revealed that his and Dwayne Johnson's relationship is strange because even though both were offered Hollywood roles, Rock accepted while Triple H decided to stay on in WWE. Triple H says it was because of their professional rivalry, since he felt, whatever Rock did, he could do something better than that.

In Triple H's book, titled Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body, some autobiographical information, memoirs, and opinions are included like the fact that Levesque is a teetotaller. Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash and other real-life friends of the wrestler have mentioned the fact in many interviews and in their books as well.