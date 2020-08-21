Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: A Look at The Records of World's Fastest Man

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is one of the fastest athletes in the world.

Considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt had an illustrious career. Not one or two, he won 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics, 2008, 2012, 2016. He caught the attention of the world with his victories at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Bolt, who has set many world records, turned 34 today. Born on August 21, 1986, he has won many awards which include IAAF World Athlete of the Year, Track & Field Athlete of the Year, BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, among others.

As the veteran sprinter turns a year older, let’s have a look at his world records:

Before the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bolt set a new 100m world record of 9.72 seconds in May in New York. This was followed by setting a new record - the fastest 200m of the year, which he clocked in 19.67 – a few weeks later in the Greek capital.

Then in the Olympic, he ran 100m in 9.69 seconds, trimming his previous record. He won the gold for it. Then, he again secured the gold and set a world record in 200m, completing the race in 19.30 seconds. With this, he eclipsed Michael Johnson’s time at Atlanta 1996. He did not stop there and went on to win gold at 4x100m relay – his team finishing it in 37.10 seconds.

He surprised the world a year later at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, breaking his earlier record in 100m and 200m. He ran 100m in 9.58 seconds and 200m in 19.19. Both these records are yet to be broken.