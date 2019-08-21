Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: Records Held By 'World's Fastest Man'
Usain Bolt celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Here are all the records that Jamaican sprinter has held.
Usain Bolt celebrates his 33rd birthday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Considered to be one of the best athletes anyone has ever seen, retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates his birthday on August 21. A world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay, his achievements and dominance in sprint competition, has led many to widely consider him to be the greatest sprinter of all time.
Born in 1986 in Sherwood Content, a small town in Jamaica, to Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, the sprinter first started showing his potential when he ran in his parish's annual national primary school meet and by the age of twelve, had become the school's fastest runner over the 100 metres distance.
Notably, Bolt is one of only nine athletes to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior-level of an athletic event. The others are Valerie Adams, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Jacques Freitag, Yelena Isinbayeva, Jana Pittman, Dani Samuels, David Storl, and Kirani James. Notably, he is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11 time World Champion.
On the athletes 33rd birthday, here's taking a look back at all the records he holds:
World Records:
100m - 9.58 seconds at Berlin in 2009
200m - 19.19 seconds at Berlin in 2009
4x100m - 36.84 seconds at London in 2012
Olympic Gold Medals:
100m - 9.69 seconds at Beijing in 2008
100m - 9.63 seconds at London in 2012
100m - 9.81 seconds at Rio in 2016
200m - 19.30 seconds at Beijing in 2008
200m - 19.32 seconds at London in 2012
200m - 19.78 seconds at Rio in 2016
4x100m - 37.10 seconds at Beijing in 2008
4x100m - 36.84 seconds at London in 2012
4x100m - 37.27 seconds at Rio in 2016
World Championship Gold Medals:
100m - 9.58 seconds at Berlin in 2009
100m - 9.77 seconds at Moscow in 2013
100m - 9.79 seconds at Beijing in 2015
200m - 19.19 seconds at Berlin in 2009
200m - 19.40 seconds at Daeguin in2011
200m - 19.66 seconds at Moscow, 2013
200m - 19.55 seconds: Beijing in 2015
4x100m - 37.31 seconds at Berlin, 2009
4x100m - 37.04 seconds at Daegu, 2011
4x100m - 37.36 seconds at Moscow in 2013
4x100m - 37.36 seconds at Beijing in 2015
World Junior Records:
200m - 19.93 seconds at Kingston in 2002
World Junior Championship Gold Medals
200m - 20.61 seconds at Kingston in 2004
