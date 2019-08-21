Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: Records Held By 'World's Fastest Man'

Considered to be one of the best athletes anyone has ever seen, retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates his birthday on August 21. A world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay, his achievements and dominance in sprint competition, has led many to widely consider him to be the greatest sprinter of all time.

Born in 1986 in Sherwood Content, a small town in Jamaica, to Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, the sprinter first started showing his potential when he ran in his parish's annual national primary school meet and by the age of twelve, had become the school's fastest runner over the 100 metres distance.

Notably, Bolt is one of only nine athletes to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior-level of an athletic event. The others are Valerie Adams, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Jacques Freitag, Yelena Isinbayeva, Jana Pittman, Dani Samuels, David Storl, and Kirani James. Notably, he is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11 time World Champion.

On the athletes 33rd birthday, here's taking a look back at all the records he holds:

World Records:

100m - 9.58 seconds at Berlin in 2009

200m - 19.19 seconds at Berlin in 2009

4x100m - 36.84 seconds at London in 2012

Olympic Gold Medals:

100m - 9.69 seconds at Beijing in 2008

100m - 9.63 seconds at London in 2012

100m - 9.81 seconds at Rio in 2016

200m - 19.30 seconds at Beijing in 2008

200m - 19.32 seconds at London in 2012

200m - 19.78 seconds at Rio in 2016

4x100m - 37.10 seconds at Beijing in 2008

4x100m - 36.84 seconds at London in 2012

4x100m - 37.27 seconds at Rio in 2016

World Championship Gold Medals:

100m - 9.58 seconds at Berlin in 2009

100m - 9.77 seconds at Moscow in 2013

100m - 9.79 seconds at Beijing in 2015

200m - 19.19 seconds at Berlin in 2009

200m - 19.40 seconds at Daeguin in2011

200m - 19.66 seconds at Moscow, 2013

200m - 19.55 seconds: Beijing in 2015

4x100m - 37.31 seconds at Berlin, 2009

4x100m - 37.04 seconds at Daegu, 2011

4x100m - 37.36 seconds at Moscow in 2013

4x100m - 37.36 seconds at Beijing in 2015

World Junior Records:

200m - 19.93 seconds at Kingston in 2002

World Junior Championship Gold Medals

200m - 20.61 seconds at Kingston in 2004

