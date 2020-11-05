Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Sports Stars Wish Indian Cricket Captain on Social Media

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 today and birthday wishes are pouring in for the batsman who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2020 for the team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat is currently leading RCB and they will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6. Players from all the different sports took to Twitter to wish the Indian cricket captain on his 32nd birthday. Let’s take a look at the birthday wishes.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. She wished that he would have a fantastic year ahead.

Wish u a very happy birthday @imVkohli .. hope u have another fantastic year ! 🎂👍👏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 5, 2020

Saina is currently on a vacation to Maldives with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar also wished Kohli on Twitter. The silver medal winner in the Olympics wrote, “Wish you a very Happy birthday champion @imVkohli.”

Wish you a very Happy birthday champion @imVkohli — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) November 5, 2020

Table tennis champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran tweeted a selfie with Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma. Sathiyan called Virat ‘King Kohli’ while giving him birthday greetings.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the micro-blogging website and wished his junior on his birthday. He tweeted a picture where the two cricketers are sharing a light-moment, seemingly during the practice session.

Sachin said that may Virat continue inspiring people. “Have a blessed and healthy year ahead,” he said.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the IPL 2020 team Delhi Capitals, who defeated Virat’s RCB in their match on November 2, also took to Twitter to wish the Indian team captain. He shared a picture of the two from the IPL where Shreyas' back is towards the camera and Virat’s face can be seen.

He said, “Birthday wishes skipper @imVkohli.”

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Virat. He encouraged Virat to keep hitting fours and sixes. He also wished Virat the best for playoffs which will be happening on November 6. Yuvraj is hoping that RCB will be able to turn things around this time.

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th IPL edition where his team has managed to reach the playoffs. RCB will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.