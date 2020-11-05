News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Other Sports
2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Sports Stars Wish Indian Cricket Captain on Social Media

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday as sportspersons around the country wished the Indian men's cricket captain.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 today and birthday wishes are pouring in for the batsman who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2020 for the team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat is currently leading RCB and they will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 6. Players from all the different sports took to Twitter to wish the Indian cricket captain on his 32nd birthday. Let’s take a look at the birthday wishes.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. She wished that he would have a fantastic year ahead.

Saina is currently on a vacation to Maldives with husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar also wished Kohli on Twitter. The silver medal winner in the Olympics wrote, “Wish you a very Happy birthday champion @imVkohli.”

Table tennis champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran tweeted a selfie with Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma. Sathiyan called Virat ‘King Kohli’ while giving him birthday greetings.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to the micro-blogging website and wished his junior on his birthday. He tweeted a picture where the two cricketers are sharing a light-moment, seemingly during the practice session.

Sachin said that may Virat continue inspiring people. “Have a blessed and healthy year ahead,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the IPL 2020 team Delhi Capitals, who defeated Virat’s RCB in their match on November 2, also took to Twitter to wish the Indian team captain. He shared a picture of the two from the IPL where Shreyas' back is towards the camera and Virat’s face can be seen.

He said, “Birthday wishes skipper @imVkohli.”

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Virat. He encouraged Virat to keep hitting fours and sixes. He also wished Virat the best for playoffs which will be happening on November 6. Yuvraj is hoping that RCB will be able to turn things around this time.

Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th IPL edition where his team has managed to reach the playoffs. RCB will be facing SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...