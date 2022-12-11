Viswanathan Anand Turns 53: Top Quotes by the Wizard Of Chess

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VISWANATHAN ANAND: Chess legend Viswanathan Anand, or “Vishy", is undoubtedly one of the greatest rapid chess players of our time. As the first grandmaster from India, Anand not only made history but also played an important part in cementing Indian talent’s future in the game.

The chess icon has played an instrumental role in sparking an interest in the game amongst Indian youth. Largely out of the competitive scene now, the five-time World Chess Champion is now focusing on nurturing talented youngsters and propelling them to the international competitive chess platform.

On his birthday, here are enlightening quotes from the grandmaster.

“Lowering your resistance to change, removing bias and being willing to adapt will help you tackle whatever comes your way. Once you’ve assessed the resources at your disposal and weighed what is feasible against what is risky you will see the path," Vishy said in his pathbreaking book Mind Master: Winning Lessons From A Champion’s Life. Speaking to Indian Express about his role in FIDE, Viswanathan said, “I would say there are areas that will come easy to me and areas that will be difficult to me. But we are a team and we will pass things around." “Chess as a sport requires a lot of mental stamina, and this is what that makes it different from a physical sport. Chess players have a unique ability of taking in a lot of information and remembering relevant bits. So, memory and mental stamina are the key attributes," Vishy reportedly said on what the game demands of a player. “There are mistakes that happen. It is frustrating, but you keep trying to get better," the grandmaster told The Week in an exclusive interview. “Your talent tells you that you’re cut out for something. It points you towards what you can do effortlessly and what your potential career could be. However, talent isn’t everything. Knowledge and growth don’t come easily. You have to be willing to put in the hours and the effort, sometimes even without visible progress, because one day, unexpectedly, the results will flower." This quote is another gem from Anand’s book, Mind Master.

